Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 209.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,571,386,000 after buying an additional 2,340,320 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,295,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,131,000 after purchasing an additional 479,173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,977,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,269,000 after purchasing an additional 94,751 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,216,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,921,000 after purchasing an additional 717,943 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,039,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,869,000 after purchasing an additional 193,738 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.77. 10,149,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,614,677. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $318,240.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

