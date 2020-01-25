Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 75.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,343,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,542,000 after purchasing an additional 577,328 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 17,142,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,639,000 after purchasing an additional 371,626 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,910,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,723,000 after purchasing an additional 263,920 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9,480.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 230,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 228,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 946.7% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 175,815 shares during the last quarter.

IWS stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.19. 734,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,306. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.01 and a 52-week high of $96.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

