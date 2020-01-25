Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Enbridge by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,660,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,022,000 after buying an additional 157,022 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Enbridge by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.05. 2,537,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.50.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 108.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

