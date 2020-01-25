Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $4.91 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.3% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.21. 1,675,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,042. The firm has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $133.76 and a fifty-two week high of $179.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.60.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.70.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

