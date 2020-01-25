Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $913,000 Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 287.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 64.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 54,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $4,649,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,303 shares in the company, valued at $17,999,833.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $1,168,561.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,673 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,728.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,648 shares of company stock valued at $10,392,726. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRU traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.88. 453,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,319. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $58.25 and a fifty-two week high of $94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.22.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.37 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

