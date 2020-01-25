Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,291 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 67,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 67,103 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 70,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,246,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,876,000 after purchasing an additional 66,925 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $67.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,982,658 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.