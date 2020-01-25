Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,489,000 after buying an additional 12,379,772 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,788,000 after buying an additional 1,514,645 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,144,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,588,000 after buying an additional 180,627 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,702,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,150,000 after buying an additional 158,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,600,000 after buying an additional 125,624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,006. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $80.57 and a 52-week high of $94.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.7791 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

