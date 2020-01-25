Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 193 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Arjuna Capital increased its position in American Tower by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $1,987,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in American Tower by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 39,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.36.

AMT traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $237.52. 1,284,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,367. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.10. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $165.67 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

