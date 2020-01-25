SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SCPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SciPlay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered SciPlay from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SciPlay from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered SciPlay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on SciPlay in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.56.

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth $2,462,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SciPlay during the third quarter worth $6,420,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in SciPlay by 81.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 55,424 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SciPlay by 109.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares during the period. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

