S&CO Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI)

S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Standex Int’l were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Standex Int’l by 755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SXI shares. ValuEngine cut Standex Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

SXI stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.73. 48,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,580. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.45. Standex Int’l Corp. has a 1-year low of $59.28 and a 1-year high of $83.18.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $196.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Standex Int’l’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

About Standex Int’l

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

