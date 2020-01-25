S&CO Inc. Buys 770 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

S&CO Inc. raised its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,791 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in First Solar by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in First Solar by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,868 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in First Solar by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in First Solar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 428,418 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,974,000 after purchasing an additional 37,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Barclays downgraded First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Capital set a $75.00 target price on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen set a $83.00 target price on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $456,432.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,461.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 11,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $634,877.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,541 shares in the company, valued at $527,140.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,289 shares of company stock worth $3,179,809. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FSLR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.94. 1,699,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,536. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $69.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,298.50, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.81.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.77). First Solar had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

