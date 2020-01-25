S&CO Inc. Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

S&CO Inc. lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,965 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 target price (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.05.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total value of $516,026.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $310.51. 1,975,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,484. The stock has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $205.75 and a 12 month high of $314.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

