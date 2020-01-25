S&CO Inc. Increases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

S&CO Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,874 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for approximately 2.1% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $20,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,132 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,548 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $84,553,000 after purchasing an additional 120,920 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 72.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,841 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,105.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 820,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $126,243,000 after purchasing an additional 752,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PXD stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.03. 1,264,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,260. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $114.79 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.79 and a 200-day moving average of $134.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,029.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $160,680.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

