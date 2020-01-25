S&CO Inc. Sells 24,135 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

S&CO Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,135 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Liberty Global by 8.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 513,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after acquiring an additional 40,761 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 24.6% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 56,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 24.9% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Liberty Global by 8.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 415,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 30,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 20.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 49,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. 24.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,959,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,243. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.59. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. Liberty Global PLC has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $28.62.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 112.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global PLC will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays cut Liberty Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.65.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

See Also: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.