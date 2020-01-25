SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Up to $44.75

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.44, but opened at $44.75. SEA shares last traded at $45.33, with a volume of 5,869,319 shares changing hands.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average is $34.59.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $763.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.71 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 86.49% and a negative return on equity of 104.70%. SEA’s revenue was up 214.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SEA by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,801 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in SEA by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in SEA by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

