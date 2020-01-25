SelfSell (SSC) Market Capitalization Hits $131,713.00

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, SelfSell has traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SelfSell has a market cap of $131,713.00 and approximately $729.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfSell coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, OKEx and Bitinka.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SelfSell alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00042757 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000325 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here . SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SelfSell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfSell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.