Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.20

Shares of Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.20 and traded as high as $3.80. Sharp shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 10,543 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sharp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 167.37%. On average, analysts expect that Sharp Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Sharp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Corporation manufactures and distributes electronic communication equipment, electronic equipment, electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

