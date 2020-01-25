Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$28.50 to C$22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Shawcor alerts:

TSE:SCL traded down C$0.22 on Friday, reaching C$11.66. 150,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.55. Shawcor has a 52-week low of C$11.54 and a 52-week high of C$22.46.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$394.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$402.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shawcor will post 0.3341772 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.