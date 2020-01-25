Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $2,412,635.60 in Stock

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Antoine Papiernik sold 54,920 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $2,412,635.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Antoine Papiernik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

On Friday, January 17th, Antoine Papiernik sold 97,091 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $4,334,142.24.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Antoine Papiernik sold 58,333 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $2,511,818.98.

SWAV traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 180,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.96. Shockwave Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $68.39.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 million. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 214.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.