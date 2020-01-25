Sigma Healthcare (ASX:SIG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.60

Sigma Healthcare Ltd (ASX:SIG) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and traded as low as $0.60. Sigma Healthcare shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 704,033 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $635.66 million and a P/E ratio of 21.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.61.

About Sigma Healthcare (ASX:SIG)

Sigma Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and distribution of pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia. It also operates approximately 1,200 branded and independent stores under the Amcal+, Chemist King, Discount Drug Stores, Guardian, and PharmaSave brands.

