Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Releases Earnings Results

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

SFNC opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $239,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,184.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $25,385.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFNC. Stephens downgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

