Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 141,000 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up approximately 3.7% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $22,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPG traded down $2.43 on Friday, hitting $144.82. 1,883,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,155. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $142.40 and a 52 week high of $186.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.58.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 66.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

