SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens began coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered SkyWest from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.60.

SKYW stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,912. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $66.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.56.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.93 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. SkyWest’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 95.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

