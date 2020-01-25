Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SWKS. Charter Equity raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.88.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $5.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,108,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,407. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $128.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,483 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $452,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,320 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,441 shares of company stock worth $26,862,903. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 461.7% in the third quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 147,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 121,460 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.