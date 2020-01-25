SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down to $10.15

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $10.15. SM Energy shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 4,906,850 shares changing hands.

SM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.68 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy Co will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 31.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,334,776 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,926,493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,799,000 after buying an additional 582,176 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 15.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,985,054 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,893,000 after buying an additional 529,277 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,055,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after buying an additional 80,619 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 854,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after buying an additional 289,734 shares during the period.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

