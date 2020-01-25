SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.74

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.74 and last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 214675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.08.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.