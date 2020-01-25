Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,681.67 ($35.28).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SXS shares. Bank of America lowered Spectris to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,760 ($36.31) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Spectris to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,065 ($27.16) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Spectris from GBX 2,935 ($38.61) to GBX 3,110 ($40.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Spectris alerts:

Shares of LON:SXS traded up GBX 81 ($1.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,820 ($37.10). The company had a trading volume of 213,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.78, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28. Spectris has a 12-month low of GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,984 ($39.25). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,866.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,599.02.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.