Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Given New GBX 86 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) had its target price raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 86 ($1.13) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of SDY opened at GBX 78.20 ($1.03) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.85 million and a PE ratio of 16.64. Speedy Hire has a 12 month low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 73.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 59.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

In other news, insider David J. B. Shearer purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £55,000 ($72,349.38). Also, insider Rhian Bartlett purchased 30,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £17,732.92 ($23,326.65).

Speedy Hire Company Profile

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

