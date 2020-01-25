Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) Receives €55.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €55.71 ($64.78).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STM. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of STM traded down €0.15 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €57.90 ($67.33). The company had a trading volume of 44,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €60.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €49.83. Stabilus has a 52 week low of €35.58 ($41.37) and a 52 week high of €64.55 ($75.06). The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

