Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.47) target price (up from GBX 315 ($4.14)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Standard Life Aberdeen to a neutral rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Standard Life Aberdeen to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 322.73 ($4.25).
Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at GBX 313.90 ($4.13) on Tuesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of GBX 231.05 ($3.04) and a one year high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 320.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 293.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.75.
Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
