Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.47) target price (up from GBX 315 ($4.14)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Standard Life Aberdeen to a neutral rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Standard Life Aberdeen to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 322.73 ($4.25).

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at GBX 313.90 ($4.13) on Tuesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of GBX 231.05 ($3.04) and a one year high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 320.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 293.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.75.

In other news, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.28) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($34,201.53). Also, insider Martin J. Gilbert sold 106,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.08), for a total value of £329,378.10 ($433,278.22). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,093 shares of company stock worth $2,629,871.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

