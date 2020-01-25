Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a neutral rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 322.73 ($4.25).
Standard Life Aberdeen stock traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 313.90 ($4.13). The company had a trading volume of 5,459,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,330,000. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of GBX 231.05 ($3.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 320.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 293.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.75.
Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
