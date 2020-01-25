StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.14

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.14 and traded as high as $8.01. StarTek shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 5,472 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRT. B. Riley began coverage on StarTek in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. StarTek had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $164.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that StarTek, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in StarTek by 12.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in StarTek by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in StarTek in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in StarTek in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in StarTek by 10.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

StarTek Company Profile (NYSE:SRT)

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

