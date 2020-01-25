State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $181,000 Holdings in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 247.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,877 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNR. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 2,448.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

SNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded New Senior Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.65.

Shares of SNR opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $652.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.80. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

