Steem Dollars Hits Market Cap of $5.69 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00009339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX and GOPAX. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $5.69 million and $777,396.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,338.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.54 or 0.03715791 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003478 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00721268 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,308,561 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, HitBTC, Poloniex, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

