Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.41 Million

Brokerages expect Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) to announce sales of $15.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.54 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $15.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $58.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.06 million to $59.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $65.60 million, with estimates ranging from $63.55 million to $66.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 45.89% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.61 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 480,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 462.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCM stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.62. 88,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,281. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $275.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1133 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

