Stephens Increases Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $45.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price raised by Stephens from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CFG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.05.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.70. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 67,645.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,455,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443,453 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319,352 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,563,000 after acquiring an additional 862,692 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,786,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,052,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 652,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

