Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of STL opened at $20.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $22.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STL. ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group set a $28.00 price target on Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

