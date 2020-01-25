Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 278 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after purchasing an additional 337,580 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,391,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 297,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after purchasing an additional 156,322 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Webster Financial by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 374,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,103,000 after purchasing an additional 137,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 531.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 150,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 126,442 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,799.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,099 shares in the company, valued at $644,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $321,640 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $48.90 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

