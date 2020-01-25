Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.90 and last traded at $23.00, 2,984,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 1,914,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFIX. TheStreet raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.69.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.08, a PEG ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $329,850.00. Also, CFO Paul Yee sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,188.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 335,954 shares of company stock worth $8,300,037. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 562.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,605,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,289 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,467,000 after buying an additional 313,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,808,000 after buying an additional 69,428 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 558,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after buying an additional 394,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 540,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

