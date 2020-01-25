Substratum Price Down 2.5% This Week (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, BiteBTC, Kucoin and Kyber Network. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $469.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $259.85 or 0.03110408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00202707 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029486 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123864 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, COSS, BiteBTC, Radar Relay, OKEx, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Tidex, Binance and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

