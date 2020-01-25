SunTrust Banks Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

SunTrust Banks reiterated their hold rating on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CMA. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Comerica from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Argus downgraded Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.97.

NYSE:CMA opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.52. Comerica has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $88.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $166,316.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,609,000 after acquiring an additional 243,799 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 9,489.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,537 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Comerica by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,207,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,703,000 after acquiring an additional 27,519 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 12.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,109,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,567,000 after acquiring an additional 123,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 22.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,026,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,744,000 after acquiring an additional 186,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

