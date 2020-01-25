SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Position Increased by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,593 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 58,795 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group accounts for 1.7% of Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.31% of SVB Financial Group worth $40,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $252.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $183.04 and a 1 year high of $270.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.99.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 32.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.27.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $224,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,162.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $590,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,000.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,541 shares of company stock worth $3,957,276. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

