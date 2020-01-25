Syneos Health’s (SYNH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SYNH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.56.

Syneos Health stock opened at $62.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 76.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $65.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Syneos Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Syneos Health by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,584,000.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

