Syscoin (SYS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $182,551.00

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $12.41 million and approximately $182,551.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex and Tux Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00642041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008032 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00034735 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 576,008,457 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittylicious, Livecoin, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Sistemkoin, Tux Exchange, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.