Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €15.90 ($18.49).

A number of research firms have commented on TTK. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Takkt in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Takkt and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

ETR TTK traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €12.00 ($13.95). The company had a trading volume of 40,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,952. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €12.27 and a 200 day moving average of €12.00. Takkt has a 1-year low of €10.52 ($12.23) and a 1-year high of €15.98 ($18.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.20 million and a P/E ratio of 9.23.

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. It offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

