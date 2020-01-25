TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.54

TechPrecision Corp (OTCMKTS:TPCS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $1.58. TechPrecision shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 166,445 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 million, a PE ratio of 79.00 and a beta of -1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54.

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter. TechPrecision had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 4.23%.

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal components and systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems.

