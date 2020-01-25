Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.46

Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.46 and traded as high as $11.60. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 54,335 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.17 million. Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 7.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina SA will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Telecom Argentina by 316.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 316,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Telecom Argentina by 715.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300,388 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,578,000. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.