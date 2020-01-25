Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.30. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 11.20-11.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDY. Cowen set a $375.00 price objective on Teledyne Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $330.50.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $361.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $216.52 and a 12 month high of $398.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $356.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.82. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $873,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,554.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.27, for a total transaction of $2,297,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,016.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,521 shares of company stock valued at $6,620,039. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

