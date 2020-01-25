Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telekom Austria is the principal provider of fixed, mobile, data and Internet services in Austria. The company’s fastest growing business segment is Internet, where Telekom Austria is one of the leaders with a significant market share. The company also owns Czech On-Line. (Company Press Release) “

Get Telekom Austria alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Telekom Austria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS TKAGY opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Telekom Austria has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications services to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and foreign carriers. It offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, IPTV, smart home, and television services, as well as data, and information and communication technology solutions; and mobile communications services comprise digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, and music platform and information services.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telekom Austria (TKAGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telekom Austria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telekom Austria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.