Telemus Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $1,420,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,545,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,564,714.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,800 shares of company stock worth $2,656,300 over the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

IPGP traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,328. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.67 and a fifty-two week high of $182.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.08 and its 200-day moving average is $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 7.05.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $329.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

